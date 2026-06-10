Charter Communications Names Former FBI Executive Head of Security

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 – Charter Communications, a major telecommunications and mass media company, named Chris Hacker, a former FBI agent, as Head of Corporate Security.

Hacker will succeed Jane Rhodes, who is retiring and has been in the role for 10 years. In the role, Hacker will oversee programs that protect Charter’s employees, operations and facilities. He will also help advance the company’s security strategy and manage partnerships with law enforcement and public safety agencies.

Hacker spent more than 20 years with the FBI, overseeing major investigations, advising criminal policy and strategy and leading more than 700 personnel. He received the FBI Medal of Excellence and the 2021 Meritorious Rank Award. Hacker previously served as Director of Corporate Security Programs, Executive Protection and Investigations at Delta Airlines.

Paul Marchand, Charter’s Chief Human Resources Officer, explained that Hacker will bring an excellent combination of public service, security experience and leadership abilities. Marchand said, “His background leading complex security organizations, strengthening partnerships with law enforcement and building proactive risk management programs makes him the right leader to guide Charter’s Corporate Security organization into the future.”

Hacker’s appointment comes as Charter is facing challenges with copper theft. In June 2025, Charter reported infrastructure attacks in Van Nuys, Calif., resulting in damage to 13 cables and connectivity. Last July , Charter reported a 200% increase in felony attacks in Missouri, describing the attacks as a form of “domestic terrorism.”

Rhodes noted that theft takes only minutes, but repairs can take up to twelve hours, impacting communities, businesses and governments.

Hacker has a mix of federal and corporate experience that brings a new approach to the company’s security and approach to safety.