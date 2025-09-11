FCC’s Trusty Raises Concerns Over Copper Theft

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2025 — Republican Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Olivia Trusty voiced concern over copper theft and network vandalism during a National Telecommunications and Information Administration event here on Wednesday.

“One issue when it comes to our national security that is not directly under the FCC's purview but directly impacts our work is copper theft or infrastructure vandalism,” Trusty said.

She did not explain how the issue fell outside her agency’s jurisdiction.

“In addition to creating broadband outages, it disrupts our emergency communications, which could have significant public safety and national security implications,” she added.

Trusty said she looked forward to working with Congress, state officials and law enforcement “so that we can bring more visibility to this issue, and hold bad actors accountable.”

Charter Communications applauded Trusty’s remarks. “We appreciate Commissioner Trusty’s leadership on this critical issue as she works to protect those who rely on connectivity for work, education, medical care, and public safety,” the company said in a statement.