BEAD

ACLP: BEAD Winners Set to Put Up $11.4 Billion in Matching Funds

That’s more than 37 percent of the program’s total project costs, the group found.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
ACLP: BEAD Winners Set to Put Up $11.4 Billion in Matching Funds
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WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 – Internet Service Providers are planning to put up nearly $11.4 billion of their own cash to support projects funded by the Commerce Department’s flagship broadband expansion program, more than 37 percent of total project costs.

That well exceeds the 25 percent minimum under Broadband Equity Access, and Deployment program rules.

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