ACLP: BEAD Winners Set to Put Up $11.4 Billion in Matching Funds
That’s more than 37 percent of the program’s total project costs, the group found.
That’s more than 37 percent of the program’s total project costs, the group found.
Sohn says private equity should not control more than 50% of a broadband ISP.
A PNT industry group said the GPS system itself was ‘ripe for rapid modernization.’
A 90-day review window became 30 days after the president rejected his own draft last month
He was close ally of company founder, the late Rocco Commisso