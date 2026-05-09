FCC

AI-Powered Drones to Reshape Economy and National Security

U.S. leadership will depend on spectrum access and domestic drone systems, FCC says.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
AI-Powered Drones to Reshape Economy and National Security
Photo of the DJI Phantom drone.

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2026 – Artificial intelligence-powered drones are becoming a critical layer of the U.S. digital economy, a federal regulator said Thursday.

Speaking at the AI+ Expo in Washington, Federal Communications Commission commissioner Olivia Trusty said American leadership will depend on spectrum access, secure communications networks and domestic drone production.

“Drones, when powered by AI, are becoming a new and intelligent layer of our digital economy,” Trusty said in remarks.

Drones combined with AI are already reshaping sectors including emergency response, agriculture, logistics and national security. 

AI-enabled drones can help first responders assess disaster damage in real time, inspect infrastructure more efficiently and deliver medical supplies to hard-to-reach areas. 

She also emphasized the growing military importance of autonomous aerial systems, saying drones are “maximizing our lethality and reshaping the strategic landscape across warfighting domains.” 

Trusty argued that U.S. leadership in drones and AI will require accelerating commercial deployment, reducing reliance on foreign supply chains and expanding testing environments. 

Her remarks come as the FCC faces growing debate over its ban of foreign made drones and drone components. 

Public commenters have urged the agency to reconsider restrictions on Chinese drone manufacturer DJI, arguing the limits could harm public safety operations and small businesses that rely on the technology.

At the FCC, Trusty said the agency is focused on policies supporting domestic drone deployment, communications security and spectrum availability. 

The FCC has increasingly framed drone policy around national security and supply-chain resilience. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has identified securing a domestic drone supply chain as a key agency priority as policymakers push to reduce reliance on foreign-made systems. 

Trusty also said reliable spectrum access will be essential.

“Without reliable access to spectrum, drones cannot communicate effectively, operate beyond visual line of sight, or scale from isolated use cases to widespread deployment,” Trusty said. 

Post tagged in
FCC Brendan Carr Olivia Trusty AI

Read more

Popular Tags

AI-Powered Drones to Reshape Economy and National Security FCC There’s an Opportunity to Connect America's 44 Million Apartment Residents Broadband's Impact Arkansas Tackles Large-Scale Permitting Challenges BEAD Wireless, Cable Industries at Odds over Spectrum Needs for AI NTIA Corning to Build Three New Manufacturing Plants After $500 Million NVIDIA Investment Infrastructure Lumen Acquiring Networking Company Alkira for $475 Million AT&T
#if @member /if