Alabama Governor Reviews Nearly a Decade of Broadband Expansion

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2026 — Nine in 10 Alabama addresses can now access broadband service offering speeds of at least 100 megabits per second, up from one in four in 2021, according to Gov. Kay Ivey (R).

Ivey marked the state's broadband expansion efforts Monday at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery , celebrating nearly a decade of work to extend internet access to rural communities and other underserved areas. The effort began in 2017, when Ivey directed state agencies, lawmakers and internet providers to identify areas without adequate broadband and develop a plan to expand service.

Fiber broadband is now available at more than twice as many locations as it was in 2021, while residential broadband subscriptions increased 40 percent between 2018 and 2025, according to the governor's office. More than 10,000 miles of fiber have also been added through projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The state reported that more than 55,000 homes and businesses and more than 1,000 community anchor institutions have been connected through the expansion efforts.

Alabama has invested more than $500 million in state and federal broadband infrastructure funding during Ivey's administration. That figure approaches $1 billion when commitments through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program are included.

The state's broadband strategy has relied on several programs administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

The Alabama Statewide Middle-Mile Network received more than $80 million in awards beginning in September 2022. The network now spans more than 7,000 miles across all 67 Alabama counties and connects more than 300 community anchor institutions.

The state's $245 million Alabama Anchor Institution/Middle-Mile Program is also expanding fiber connections to schools, libraries, hospitals, public safety agencies and local governments. Separately, more than $150 million has been awarded through the Alabama Capital Projects Fund for last-mile projects connecting homes and businesses.

Alabama officials say early mapping and planning helped the state direct funding toward communities that lacked service. ADECA also redirected funding when providers could not complete projects, allowing other projects to use the money.

The state expects to use its full allocation of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for broadband by the December 2026 closeout deadline.

The work is not finished. Alabama is now implementing its BEAD program, which state officials project will bring high-speed broadband access to nearly all Alabama addresses within the next several years.

“Find out exactly where Alabama was unserved and go fix it,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said, describing the charge Ivey gave the agency in 2017.

The governor's office said the state's progress reflects cooperation among lawmakers, state agencies, internet providers, electric cooperatives and utilities.