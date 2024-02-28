Alabama Announces $150 Million Broadband Expansion

The $150 million will be used to create the state’s Capital Projects Fund grants program.

February 27, 2024 – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday said the state would spend nearly $150 million on broadband access to underprivileged areas

The $150 million will be used to create the state’s Capital Projects Fund grants program. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs handled the awarding and distribution of the grants. The 12 companies receiving funds include AT&T, Southeast and Mediacom, according to a Tuesday press release .

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund granted $10 billion for states to enhance broadband access, and Treasury allocated Alabama with more than $191,000,000 in funding. Alabama then used this funding to create the Alabama Broadband Capital Projects Fund.

“High-speed internet service continues to strengthen and expand across the state, and we are taking the necessary strides on this journey to achieve full broadband access for Alabama,” said Ivey, a Republican. “This has been a monumental task, but it is one that will pay multiple dividends for our state and its residents. Today is an exciting day as we announce these latest projects.”

The projects are projected to expand more than 5,000 of broadband infrastructure and connect 54,000 underserved homes to high-speed broadband internet, according to the press release.

ADECEA Director Kenneth Boswell predicted that many more of the state’s residents would benefit from broadband expansion efforts.