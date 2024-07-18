Alaskan Provider Announces Starlink Collab

July 18, 2024 – Alaskan mobile and voice provider GCI announced on Wednesday a collaboration with Starlink to enhance connectivity solutions for GCI Business customers using advanced satellite technology to enhance broadband access in Alaska.

Starlink is a low earth orbit satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX that aims to deliver reliable and fast internet connectivity in underserved areas, particularly in areas that are hard to reach with physical infrastructure . Alaska is one of most sparsely populated states with many hard to reach addresses.

With this agreement, GCI will ensure fast and reliable managed connectivity for healthcare, education, and business customers throughout the state.

GCI Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Billy Wailand said the addition of Starlink’s LEO capabilities “adds a valuable new tool that complements” its existing network infrastructure, enhancing its “ability to provide managed services to GCI Business customers across the state.”

In June, Comcast also established a collaboration with Starlink to integrate advanced satellite capabilities into Comcast’s portfolio, aiming to provide high-speed internet to underserved regions.

“Comcast Business’ collaboration with Starlink will address the demand for reliable, managed connectivity for these enterprise customers, as well as offer an innovative solution for enterprises looking to enhance network redundancy,” said Comcast .