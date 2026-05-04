Satellite

Amazon Leo’s Satellite Total Surpasses 300

The company's latest launch deployed 32 satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

1 min read
Amazon Leo’s Satellite Total Surpasses 300
Photo of Amazon Leo's April 30 launch from Guiana Space Center in French Guiana.

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 — Amazon Leo successfully deployed 32 satellites into low-Earth orbit on April 30. The mission brings the total number of satellites deployed to 302.

“The launch follows an Atlas V mission earlier this week, marking two launches in one week across two continents and two launch vehicles as Amazon Leo continues scaling deployment of its constellation,” the company said.

The satellites will orbit alongside Amazon’s other satellites at an altitude of 366 to 391 miles. Amazon launched the satellites from Guiana Space Center in French Guiana, an international space port built by France in 1964. The port’s close proximity to the equator makes rocket launches easier by reducing the angle of trajectory and increasing initial launch velocity. 

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The next launch of 29 LEO satellites is scheduled for Friday, May 22. Amazon has asked the Federal Communications Commission to extend by two years its first deployment deadline, which would require 1,618 satellites by July 30 of this year

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