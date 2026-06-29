Americans are Inundated with Scams. New Polling Shows Why Few Victims Report Them
A survey found that last year alone, about 10% of U.S. adults said they or someone else from their household was deceived by a scammer into losing money.
A survey found that last year alone, about 10% of U.S. adults said they or someone else from their household was deceived by a scammer into losing money.
The law will require data centers to cover full energy costs and give communities more control over data center development.
The portal discloses how $1.3 billion in federal funding is being used throughout the state.
Supreme Court permits FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter's firing, overturning 91-year-old precedent in Humphrey's Executor v. U.S.
Analysts were split on whether that sets the stage for a merger with Charter