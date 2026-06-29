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Americans are Inundated with Scams. New Polling Shows Why Few Victims Report Them

A survey found that last year alone, about 10% of U.S. adults said they or someone else from their household was deceived by a scammer into losing money.

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
Americans are Inundated with Scams. New Polling Shows Why Few Victims Report Them
Photo of options to use the Zelle payments network on a mobile banking app by Patrick Sison/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 (AP) — Most Americans are inundated with scam attempts on a daily basis — and about 3 in 10 have personally lost money or personal information to scams, according to a new AP-NORC survey.

The poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in February, highlights the obstacle course that U.S. adults navigate daily as they screen calls, ignore messages or try to puzzle out if that urgent request from their cellphone provider is legitimate.

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Privacy Cybersecurity Consumer Protection scams AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research Stop Scams Alliance Adam Pratter Porschel Smith Towonna Harris Max Anderson Financial fraud Direct deposit fraud AP

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