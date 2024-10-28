AT&T Enters $1 Billion Agreement With Corning

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2024 - AT&T, the largest fiber internet provider in the U.S., is aiming to expand its collaboration with Corning Inc. in order to bring fiber connectivity to more Americans.

AT&T, based out of Dallas, Texas., announced Monday a deal with Corning worth more than $1 billion to purchase next generation fiber connectivity solutions in order to expand AT&T’s fiber network. AT&T is already Corning’s largest customer.

Corning, based in Corning, N.Y., asserted that, by engaging with the company’s products, AT&T could accelerate its network expansion while minimizing deployment costs.

“We’ve built the nation’s fastest broadband network,” said John Stankey, CEO of AT&T. “This new multi-year agreement with Corning helps us to connect more households, communities, and businesses with the high-speed, reliable internet they need to thrive in a digital world.”

Corning boasted that its products being used by AT&T were compliant with the Build America Buy America provision of President Biden’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

AT&T serves more than 28.3 million broadband customers nationally and added 226,000 new subscribers in the third quarter of 2024.