Wireless

AT&T Launches Unlimited Data Plan for iPad users

The Unlimited Day Pass will provide 24 hours of unlimited data connection at just $3 a day.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
AT&T Launches Unlimited Data Plan for iPad users
Photo of AT&T CEO Josh Stankey on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on March 10, 2026, by Seth Wenig/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 – iPad users can now access the internet with unlimited data for a flat rate of $3 a day.

AT&T, under CEO John Stankey, is launching an Unlimited Day Pass, giving users a 24-hour unlimited wireless data connection for eligible U.S. iPad users, to give iPad users freedom to buy on-demand connectivity when they need it.

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