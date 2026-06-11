AT&T Launches Unlimited Data Plan for iPad users
The Unlimited Day Pass will provide 24 hours of unlimited data connection at just $3 a day.
The Unlimited Day Pass will provide 24 hours of unlimited data connection at just $3 a day.
Bipartisan commission rejects universal basic income as policy response.
The satellite operator has signed agreements in multiple other states.
With Tarana technology, DigitalC has deployed a high-speed broadband network to more than 10,000 connections in Cleveland, Ohio.
After a 60-day Congressional review period, 12 agencies that use the band will get funding to study it for potential repurposing.