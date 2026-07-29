AT&T: More Than Half of Residential Fixed Wireless Subs Take a Mobile Line
The company is looking to sell more of those bundled plans
Jake Neenan
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 – More than half of AT&T’s residential fixed wireless customers also take mobile service from the carrier, AT&T said Wednesday.
The carrier is looking to sell more bundled fixed and mobile service, which makes customers less likely to switch over time. CEO John Stankey has been clear that expanding AT&T’s fiber network is the centerpiece of that, but fixed wireless is apparently playing a role too.
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