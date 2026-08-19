Digital Inclusion

Digital Equity Suit Paused Until New Funding Notice

NTIA is planning to take applications on reinstated broadband adoption funding in December

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Digital Equity Suit Paused Until New Funding Notice
Photo of President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office on Aug. 6, 2026 by Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2026 – A federal judge agreed Tuesday to pause the legal challenge over the Trump administration’s cancelation of broadband adoption funding.

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance, a nonprofit that had won funding under the axed program, said it agreed to pause its litigation to give the Commerce Department time to issue a new notice of funding opportunity (NOFO).

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