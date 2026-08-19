Digital Equity Suit Paused Until New Funding Notice
NTIA is planning to take applications on reinstated broadband adoption funding in December
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2026 – A federal judge agreed Tuesday to pause the legal challenge over the Trump administration’s cancelation of broadband adoption funding.
The National Digital Inclusion Alliance, a nonprofit that had won funding under the axed program, said it agreed to pause its litigation to give the Commerce Department time to issue a new notice of funding opportunity (NOFO).
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