Judge Expects Trump Administration to Reinstate Digital Equity Funding
A federal judge struck down one part of the law standing up the program, which a government lawyer has said would allow the program to move forward
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 – A federal judge said Wednesday he expects the Commerce Department to reinstate at least $1.25 billion in canceled digital equity grant funding.
U.S. District Judge John Bates denied the Trump administration’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the administration over its cancellation of the grant funding last year.