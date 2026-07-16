Digital Inclusion

Judge Expects Trump Administration to Reinstate Digital Equity Funding

A federal judge struck down one part of the law standing up the program, which a government lawyer has said would allow the program to move forward

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
Judge Expects Trump Administration to Reinstate Digital Equity Funding
Photo of President Donald Trump at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa. Wednesday by Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 – A federal judge said Wednesday he expects the Commerce Department to reinstate at least $1.25 billion in canceled digital equity grant funding.

U.S. District Judge John Bates denied the Trump administration’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the administration over its cancellation of the grant funding last year. 

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Digital Inclusion NDIA Donald Trump NTIA Digital Equity Act Angela Siefer Benton Institute for Broadband & Society John Bates Patrick Butler

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