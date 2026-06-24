Digital Equity Act Program Can Proceed Without Race Criteria, Trump Attorneys Say

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 – Trump administration attorneys told a federal judge that the Digital Equity Act's competitive grant program could likely continue if a challenged provision is struck down.

During a hearing before U.S. District Judge John Bates, Commerce Department attorney Patrick Butler argued that a statutory provision identifying certain racial and ethnic groups as “covered populations” could be severed from the law if found unconstitutional, allowing the rest of the program to move forward without considering race.