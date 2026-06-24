Digital Inclusion

Digital Equity Act Program Can Proceed Without Race Criteria, Trump Attorneys Say

The administration urged the court to rule immediately in NDIA v. Trump, while plaintiffs disputed whether the issue can be resolved at this stage.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
Digital Equity Act Program Can Proceed Without Race Criteria, Trump Attorneys Say
Photo of Patrick Butler, an associate in the Washington, D.C., office of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 – Trump administration attorneys told a federal judge that the Digital Equity Act's competitive grant program could likely continue if a challenged provision is struck down.

During a hearing before U.S. District Judge John Bates, Commerce Department attorney Patrick Butler argued that a statutory provision identifying certain racial and ethnic groups as “covered populations” could be severed from the law if found unconstitutional, allowing the rest of the program to move forward without considering race.

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