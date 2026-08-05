SpaceX, Unlicensed Spectrum Users Want Tweaks to FCC Direct-to-Device Proposal

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2026 – Current users of unlicensed spectrum are hoping for some changes to a draft proposal that would invite comment on using the airwaves for direct-to-device satellite service.

The Federal Communications Commission is set to vote Thursday on a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) that would propose allowing direct-to-device operations in the 902-928 MegaHertz (MHZ), 2400-2483.5 MHz, and 5725-5850 MHz bands.