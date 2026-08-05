Spectrum

SpaceX, Unlicensed Spectrum Users Want Tweaks to FCC Direct-to-Device Proposal

Experts said the agency’s proposal would only work in rural areas

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
SpaceX, Unlicensed Spectrum Users Want Tweaks to FCC Direct-to-Device Proposal
Photo of Joseph Bissonnette, head of satellite policy at SpaceX, from LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2026 – Current users of unlicensed spectrum are hoping for some changes to a draft proposal that would invite comment on using the airwaves for direct-to-device satellite service.

The Federal Communications Commission is set to vote Thursday on a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) that would propose allowing direct-to-device operations in the 902-928 MegaHertz (MHZ), 2400-2483.5 MHz, and 5725-5850 MHz bands.

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