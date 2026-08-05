Fiber Users More Likely to Engage With AI More, Analyst Finds
AI sessions with fiber connection are 50 percent more intensive than those with cable.
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, August 5, 2026 – Those with fiber are more likely to use artificial intelligence, especially for longer, more intense sessions, an industry analyst and a data surveyor emphasized in a webinar.
Recon Analytics founder and analyst Roger Etner discussed recent survey findings around people’s perceptions and usage of AI in the Fiber for Breakfast webinar hosted by Fiber Broadband Association CEO Gary Bolton on Wednesday.
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