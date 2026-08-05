AI

Fiber Users More Likely to Engage With AI More, Analyst Finds

AI sessions with fiber connection are 50 percent more intensive than those with cable.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Fiber Users More Likely to Engage With AI More, Analyst Finds
Screenshot of Recon Analytics Analyst and Founder Roger Etner on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, from the webinar.

WASHINGTON, August 5, 2026 – Those with fiber are more likely to use artificial intelligence, especially for longer, more intense sessions, an industry analyst and a data surveyor emphasized in a webinar.

Recon Analytics founder and analyst Roger Etner discussed recent survey findings around people’s perceptions and usage of AI in the Fiber for Breakfast webinar hosted by Fiber Broadband Association CEO Gary Bolton on Wednesday.

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AI Recon Analytics Gary Bolton Fiber for Breakfast Roger Etner Michael Render FBA

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