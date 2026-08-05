Broadband Mapping and Data

BEAD Projects Could Require 86,000 Permits Nationwide, Analysts Say

ACLP researchers said that was likely an undercount

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
BEAD Projects Could Require 86,000 Permits Nationwide, Analysts Say
Photo of Michael Santorelli, director of New York Law School's Advanced Communications Law & Policy Institute

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2026 – Projects under the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program are likely to require at least 86,400 permits in all, and potentially many more, according to a new report from New York Law School.

The median terrestrial BEAD project will need something like 11 permits from eight different permitting authorities, and one in seven will require more than 20 permits, the law school’s Advanced Communications Law & Policy Institute estimates.

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