Spectrum

FCC to Vote on Proposal for More Direct-to-Device Spectrum in August

The agency would consider 225 megahertz of unlicensed spectrum for the service

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
FCC to Vote on Proposal for More Direct-to-Device Spectrum in August
Screenshot of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr at the Hill Nation Summit Wednesday

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is set to vote next month on a proposal to open up additional spectrum for direct-to-device satellite services, the agency announced Wednesday.

The item would propose opening up more than 225 megahertz of unlicensed spectrum for direct-to-device, the agency said in a release.

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