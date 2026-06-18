AT&T Reports Decline in Louisville, Kentucky, Copper Theft

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 – Copper theft from AT&T is down significantly in Louisville, Kentucky, because of a partnership with law enforcement. The company said it is working to expand this approach in other parts of the state.

In 2023 and 2024, AT&T said it saw as many as three copper wire theft incidents per day in Louisville. Yet, from 2025 to 2026, theft incidents impacting the company have dropped 90%. In February and March of this year, there were zero incidents of copper theft.