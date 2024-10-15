AT&T to Add Reversible Fees to Its Internet Plans

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 - AT&T, one of the nation’s largest Internet Service Providers, announced that it intends to raise prices on its internet service plans.

The company, headquartered in Dallas, Tex., would raise prices by $5 on plans that cost $45 or less before the change and by $10 on plans that cost more than $45 starting on Nov. 10.

AT&T serves about 15.3 million broadband subscribers across the U.S.

Despite the hike in costs for consumers, AT&T provided the option for customers to reduce their costs by enrolling in its autopay and paperless billing programs.

“We are communicating directly with our customers about this change and making sure they are aware of the options available to them, including how they can receive a $10 per month discount when enrolling in Autopay and Paperless Billing with an eligible debit card or bank account payment,” said an AT&T spokesperson.

The company also noted that new customers that signed up for service within 13 months of the price change, along with customers who are connected with AT&T’s Access low-cost program, would not be impacted by the price adjustment.

“We believe this is likely a low-risk price increase by AT&T as it gives customers an option to offset the price increase [by engaging with autopay and paperless billing options],” said KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel.