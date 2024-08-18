Biden-Harris Infrastructure Coordinator Co-Chair of the Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO, August 18, 2024 – Mitch Landrieu, senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator for the White House, on Sunday was tapped as one of four co-chairs of the Democratic National Convention that opens here on Monday.

Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans, took an industry- and administration-wide approach to broadband and physical infrastructure as part of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Landrieu was appointed the position the day before Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on November 15, 2021. Landrieu left the role in January 2023 to join Biden's re-election campaign.

The other three co-chairs are Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan , a protege Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, vice president candidate to Democratic presidential candidate Harris; plus Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; and Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas.

“I’m proud and honored to gavel in the Democratic National Convention with our four incredible Co-Chairs,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison. “As we celebrate President Biden’s accomplishments and uplift Vice President Harris and Governor Walz, I’m thrilled for the nation to see our vision for the future and meet the incredible leaders who will guide the way.”

“Our convention will honor President Biden’s leadership for the American people" and "uplift the deep bench of future leaders who will carry our party and country forward,” said Democratic National Convention Chair Minyon Moore.

Covering the breadth of the nation from Minnesota to Louisiana, and Texas to New Jersey, these leaders, the party's press release said, "represent the breadth and diversity of the expanding bench of talent in the Democratic Party at all levels of government."

More about the co-chairs:

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan

Flanagan was elected Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota as Governor Tim Walz’s running mate in 2019 after serving in the House of Representatives for the state’s 46A district. She also serves as chair of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association where she fights to elect Democratic Lieutenant Governors in states all across the country. Lt. Gov. Flanagan is the first woman of color to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota and the highest ranking Native American woman in elected office in the country.

The Honorable Mitch Landrieu

Mitch Landrieu is a co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign. Prior to this position, Landrieu's role was the White House involved overseeing implementation of IIJA. Prior to joining the Biden administration, Landrieu also served as mayor of New Orleans from 2010 until 2018 and as Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana from 2004 to 2010.

Senator Cory Booker

Cory Booker is a U.S. Senator from New Jersey currently serving his second term in office. Booker, the DNC said, has focused on fairness-focused policies that uplift every American. Before being elected to the Senate, Booker was Mayor of Newark, New Jersey for 7 years.

Representative Veronica Escobar

Veronica Escobar is a U.S. Representative for Texas’s 116th congressional district and co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign. She co-chairs the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. Prior to her service with El Paso County, Congresswoman Escobar was an English teacher at the University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College.