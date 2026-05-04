BEAD

Bill to Increase Oversight of BEAD Broadband Grants Filed

The legislation would place new responsibilities on the Commerce Department.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

1 min read
Bill to Increase Oversight of BEAD Broadband Grants Filed
Photo of Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., by Jose Luis Magana/AP.

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 – A new Senate bill targets oversight of awards under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

Legislation that would require federal officials to develop tools to track the progress of broadband grant recipients and improve processing timelines for communications infrastructure applications, was introduced by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., on Thursday.

The bill, introduced in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, remains in the early stages of the legislative process.

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The measure would require Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Arielle Roth to create tools for tracking the progress of grant recipients under the program.

It would also require the Assistant Secretary to help executive agencies improve compliance with statutory deadlines for processing communications use applications.

Sens. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., are listed as co-sponsors of the legislation.

The bill’s provisions focus on oversight of federal broadband funding and the efficiency of permitting processes tied to communications infrastructure deployment.

If enacted, the legislation would place new responsibilities on the Commerce Department to monitor grant performance and coordinate with federal agencies on application timelines.

The text of the bill was not available at the time of publication.

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BEAD John Thune Ben Ray Luján John Barrasso Commerce Department Arielle Roth

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