Earnings

SpaceX, Ready to Go Public in Massive IPO, Reveals That Starlink Is Paying the Bills

Satellite internet unit is the most profitable segment in a company losing billions on rockets, AI, and social media.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

3 min read
SpaceX, Ready to Go Public in Massive IPO, Reveals That Starlink Is Paying the Bills
Photo of launch from SpaceX.
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