Congress

Bipartisan Bill Would Protect Archived Emails from Warrantless Searches

Lawmakers say the bill would close a privacy loophole

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

2 min read
Bipartisan Bill Would Protect Archived Emails from Warrantless Searches
Photo of Rep. Warren Davidson speaking at The People's Convention in Detroit, Mich., on June 15, 2024 (Gage Skidmore).

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 — A bipartisan group of Capitol Hill lawmakers wants to protect old emails from warrantless viewing by law enforcement.

Reps. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) and Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) introduced the bipartisan Email Privacy Act on June 2 to prevent government agencies from viewing old emails without a warrant. Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced identical legislation in the Senate. 

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Post tagged in
Congress Privacy Warren Davidson Suzan DelBene Mike Lee Ron Wyden Electronic Communications Privacy Act House of Representatives Senate

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