Bipartisan Bill Would Protect Archived Emails from Warrantless Searches

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 — A bipartisan group of Capitol Hill lawmakers wants to protect old emails from warrantless viewing by law enforcement.

Reps. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) and Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) introduced the bipartisan Email Privacy Act on June 2 to prevent government agencies from viewing old emails without a warrant. Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced identical legislation in the Senate.