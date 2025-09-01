Broadband Breakfast at LION Publishers' Conference

from LION Publishers' video of its 2024 conference

'There isn't any other space where you, as an independent publisher, can go to really find your people.'

The video recapping LION Publishers's Independent News Sustainability Summit last year beings with this quote from Mazin Sidahmed, co-executive director, Documented, another LION Publishers member:

"There isn't any other space where you, as an independent publisher, can go to really find your people."

And that's a great description of what Broadband Breakfast finds valuable about being a member of this group, for nearly three years now.

LION Publishers' annual conference begins this week, in St. Louis. Once again, Broadband Breakfast will be participating.

The organization's acronym stands for Local Independent Online News, and it bridges the worlds of journalism and tech entrepreneurship. LION Publishers focused on three core sustainability pillars: Financial health, operational resilience, and journalistic impact.

FIPP World Media Congress 2025

Another important event for journalists happens 21-23 October 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

FIPP Congress 2025 in Madrid will unite top speakers from leading global companies and senior-level media professionals for two days of powerful insights, cross-platform innovation, and high-level networking. Whether you’re a creator, publisher, advisor, or technologist, Congress 2025 will be a historic event for those seeking to lead, innovate, and thrive at the intersection of media and technology.

LION Publisher Members may register at €850 - a deep discount - using the Broadband Breakfast code!

What to expect at LION Publishers' event in St. Louis

As a national special-interest publication and community, Broadband Breakfast doesn't necessarily check the "Local" box. But as an Independent, Online, News organization, we have found the community associated with it to be indispensable.

Broadband Breakfast CEO Drew Clark at LION Publishers 2024 conference (at 0:27 in the video.)

If you'd like to continue the conversation about LION Publishers, and the role Broadband Breakfast plays in the organization, continue the discussion at Broadband Breakfast CHAT.