Broadband Breakfast Live Online on January 7, 2026 - What’s Happening at CES 2026?

What connectivity and broadband innovations are shaping the future at CES 2026?

Join us for an insider's look at the connectivity innovations unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the world's premier technology trade show. Our expert panelists will discuss breakthrough developments in broadband infrastructure, wireless technologies, and the networks powering next-generation consumer devices. From artificial intelligence-based connectivity to advanced spectrum applications, we'll explore how CES announcements shape the future of digital infrastructure and consumer experience. This session offers essential insights from the show floor's most significant tech and telecom-focused announcements.

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

