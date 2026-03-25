Broadband Breakfast on April 1, 2026 – MDUs and Broadband Access Challenges

This BroadbandLive session will unpack where deployment efforts are stalling inside apartment buildings and condos, and what it will take to unlock real competition and access.

As federal and state broadband programs push toward universal connectivity, multi-dwelling units remain an important gap to close. From aging in-building wiring to tenant service models and cost allocation, MDUs present a complex set of barriers that don’t exist in single-family deployments. This BroadbandLive session will unpack where deployment efforts are stalling inside apartment buildings and condos, and what it will take to unlock real competition and access.

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Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.