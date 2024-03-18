Broadband Breakfast on April 3, 2024 – The Promise of Precision Agriculture

Reliable high-speed internet is crucial for unlocking the full potential of precision agriculture, which utilizes advanced technologies such as GPS, sensors, and data analytics to optimize farming practices. With significant broadband funding and opportunities across the nation, efforts to enhance broadband connectivity on agricultural land, spearheaded by the Federal Communications Commission's Precision Agriculture task force, are gaining momentum. How is the adoption of precision agriculture going? What promise does it hold for the future of farming and technology? How is it factored into ongoing broadband funding and deployment in rural areas?

Panelists