Broadband Breakfast on August 26, 2026: A Distance Learning Update

Join Broadband Breakfast Live Online for an update on distance learning and the state of connectivity for students outside the classroom. Years after the pandemic pushed schools online, questions remain about how districts sustain off-campus access, what role E-Rate and other federal programs still play, and whether the homework gap is narrowing or simply changing shape. Broadband Breakfast has followed these developments closely , and this panel brings together educators, providers and policy experts to assess where things stand. The discussion will take place at Broadband Breakfast's regular 12 Noon ET time.

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

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Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.