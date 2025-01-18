Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Live

Broadband Breakfast on February 5, 2025 - Next Steps for Spectrum Auction Renewal

At stake is the future of 5G deployment and potential spectrum sharing with military radar systems.

Broadband Breakfast Drew Clark

Broadband Breakfast, Drew Clark

1 min read
Broadband Breakfast on February 5, 2025 - Next Steps for Spectrum Auction Renewal

The Federal Communications Commission enters its third year without spectrum auction authority, marking an unprecedented pause in its decades-long role of managing America's airwaves. At stake is the future of 5G deployment and potential spectrum sharing with military radar systems. As incoming FCC Chairman Brendan Carr prepares to take the helm, and Republican lawmakers consider attaching auction authority to budget reconciliation, key questions emerge: Can bipartisan agreement be reached on auction terms and federal spectrum sharing? Will the FCC find alternative ways to manage spectrum without auction authority? And how will this regulatory limbo affect America's wireless future?

Panelists

  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Sign up for BroadbandLive on Zoom
Post tagged in
Broadband Live Spectrum Auction FCC Brendan Carr

Read more

Popular Tags

Broadband Breakfast on February 5, 2025 - Next Steps for Spectrum Auction Renewal FCC Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Sell-or-Ban Law Broadband's Impact NTIA Approves $369 Million in Digital Equity Grants NTIA Maine Announces Updates to Starlink, BEAD Programs BEAD Altice Settlement with West Virginia to Cost $44 Million in Internet Upgrades Infrastructure FCC’s Broadband Mapping Fabric Will Now Drive Other Agency Programs Broadband Mapping and Data