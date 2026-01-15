Broadband Breakfast on January 28, 2026 - The 1996 Telecom Act Turns 30

What are the lasting impacts of the 1996 Telecommunications Act?

As the Telecommunications Act of 1996 approaches its 30th anniversary on February 8, 2026, this special commemorative Broadband Breakfast Live Online event will explore how a landmark piece of legislation reshaped the communications landscape. And, what does it mean today? Speakers will also discuss the lasting policy lessons from the Act and what its legacy suggests for updating communications policy in an era of AI and digital infrastructure investment everywhere.

Sign up for FREE for 'The 1996 Telecom Act Turns 30' Once you log in, click this link to watch the BroadbandLive program Subscribe Email sent! Check your inbox to complete your signup. Better Broadband, Better Lives

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

How to Log in CHAT.BroadbandBreakfast.com