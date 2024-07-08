Broadband Breakfast on July 24, 2024 - Reforming the Universal Service Fund

The Universal Service Fund has been facing intense scrutiny in recent years, with growing calls for an overhaul of its contribution mechanism. Under the current system, this subsidy program helps low-income families get online by imposing a fee on telecom companies' revenues. The recent decline in the contribution base and a significant shift to broadband connections have sparked heated debates about the relevance and effectiveness of this legacy framework – particularly with the expiration of the Affordable Connectivity Program. Tune into Broadband Breakfast Live Online for a much-needed and timely discussion on the various issues surrounding USF modernization.

Panelists