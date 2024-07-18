Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Breakfast on July 31, 2024 - It's All About Costs: Junk Fees and Affordable Connectivity

Lurking beneath advertised rates, some argue, "junk fees" have silently inflated costs and eroded trust.

In an era where connectivity is essential, consumers are facing a hidden battle on their broadband bills. Lurking beneath advertised rates, some argue, "junk fees" have silently inflated costs and eroded trust. This panel will unravel the complex story of how these fees are impacting affordable connectivity and distorting market competition. From the White House to state legislatures, efforts are underway to combat these practices. Join us as we explore broadband pricing, transparency, and affordable internet connectivity.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
