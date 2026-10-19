Broadband Breakfast on November 11, 2026: Veterans and Broadband

Broadband Breakfast explores how veterans can move into network construction, installation and operations

Military experience can provide a foundation for work in communications, logistics and field operations. But translating that experience into a broadband career can require new credentials, training and industry connections. This Veterans Day, Broadband Breakfast explores how veterans can move into network construction, installation and operations. What can employers and training programs do to make that transition clearer and more effective?

Sign up for FREE for 'Veterans and Broadband' Once you log in, click this link to watch the BroadbandLive program Subscribe Email sent! Check your inbox to complete your signup. Better Broadband, Better Lives

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

How to Log in CHAT.BroadbandBreakfast.com