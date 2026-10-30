Broadband Breakfast on November 18, 2026: Broadband Nation Expo

Join Broadband Breakfast on location in New Orleans at Broadband Nation Expo 2026, on Wednesday, November 18 at a special time of 1 p.m. ET / 12 Noon CT. We’ll conduct video interviews live from exhibitors and attendees at the event. The expo brings together service providers, policymakers, technology innovators and community leaders working to expand high-speed Internet access. Including: BEAD implementation, digital inclusion, rural and urban buildouts, workforce development, wireless innovation and AI in broadband networks.

Sign up for FREE for 'Broadband Breakfast at Broadband Nation' Once you log in, click this link to watch the BroadbandLive program Subscribe Email sent! Check your inbox to complete your signup. Better Broadband, Better Lives

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.