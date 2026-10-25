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Broadband Breakfast on November 4, 2026: Reactions to Midterm Elections for Broadband and AI

Looking ahead toward 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress' on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

2 min read
Broadband Breakfast on November 4, 2026: Reactions to Midterm Elections for Broadband and AI

Concerns over data centers and the risks of artificial intelligence transformed the midterm elections. On the day after Election Day, Broadband Breakfast assembles political and technology analysts to assess what the voters said, and how broadband and AI fared. We'll also look toward the upcoming event, "Broadband and AI in the Next Congress." What do the electoral returns tell us about the priorities, and the limits, of the next Congress?

Broadband and AI in the Next Congress
Artificial Intelligence is now driving infrastructure investment and public policy.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

Panelists

  • Paneliests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

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