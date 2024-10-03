Broadband Breakfast on October 16, 2024 - Cities and Taxes on Video and Broadband

Across America, municipalities are embroiled in a controversial push to tax streaming video and broadband services. Some cities are lobbying to classify Netflix and its ilk as "utilities," while others urge the FCC to lift restrictions on broadband fees. What led to the push for these taxes in the first place? What obstacles might cities face in making them a reality? Join to hear from experts about the potential implications for local economies, service providers, and consumers alike.

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.