Broadcasters Support NO FAKES Act
Senate bill would protect Americans from unauthorized AI deepfakes.
Lincoln Patience
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 12, 2026 — Broadcasters in all 50 states have urged Congress to pass the NO FAKES Act, saying the bill would lead to federal action curbing the rise of AI‑generated voice and image deepfakes.
In a June 10 letter to congressional leaders, the National Association of Broadcasters said the bill would create essential guardrails for digital replicas while preserving First Amendment protections.