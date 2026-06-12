Congress

Broadcasters Support NO FAKES Act

Senate bill would protect Americans from unauthorized AI deepfakes.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

2 min read
Broadcasters Support NO FAKES Act
Photo of Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., during the confirmation hearing of then-Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in 2022 (J. Scott Applewhite/AP).

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2026 — Broadcasters in all 50 states have urged Congress to pass the NO FAKES Act, saying the bill would lead to federal action curbing the rise of AI‑generated voice and image deepfakes. 

In a June 10 letter to congressional leaders, the National Association of Broadcasters said the bill would create essential guardrails for digital replicas while preserving First Amendment protections. 

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Congress AI National Association of Broadcasters Senate Disney YouTube TikTok OpenAI Universal Music Group Recording Industry Association of America Marsha Blackburn Chris Coons Thom Tillis Amy Klobuchar House Maria Elvira Salazar Madeleine Dean Ketanji Brown Jackson

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