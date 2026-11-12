Cable One Considering CoBank Financing Deal

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2026 – A financing deal to ensure debt-laden Cable One could stay in business has been blocked by a restraining order for more than a month.

The ISP now prefers financing terms offered by the company that sued to block its previous deal, Cable One’s business partners said in a legal filing Wednesday.

Under a contract option exercised by investment firm GTCR, Cable One is obligated to buy the 55 percent of Mega Broadband Investments that it does not already own.

Cable One had to pay $480 million under the contract’s formula, and had reached a deal with GTCR, which owns the rest of MBI, to finance the deal and stay in business.

CoBank, a lender whom Cable One owes about $1 billion, convinced a judge to issue a restraining order on Oct. 9, the day the deal was set to close.

CoBank said MBI was worth a small fraction of the mandated purchase price, and that the GTCR deal was on predatory terms that would render Cable One insolvent and hurt its other lenders for GTCR’s benefit.

Cable One initially fought the suit, denying that it would be insolvent, but has repeatedly agreed to postpone hearings on the restraining order. In that time, GTCR and MBI said Cable One tried to convince them to get on board with another financing deal put together by CoBank.

A Cable One spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week that if it were unable to secure a financing deal of some kind for MBI, it might have to file for bankruptcy.

The next hearing in the case is set for Friday, Dec. 4, but GTCR and MBI asked District Judge Victor Marrero to move it up to next week.

Timeline

On Oct. 26, Cable One approached GTCR and MBI with a new financing deal developed by CoBank, GTCR and MBI alleged in their filing.

On Nov. 8, GTCR said it asked Cable One’s board to meet in person, and put forward an offer that the company claimed had better terms.

According to GTCR, Cable One declined to hold a meeting and agreed with CoBank to further delay a hearing and keep in place the restraining order blocking the deal.

Cable One advisors told GTCR that the CoBank plan was preferable because of the risk of CoBank suing over any other option, GTCR alleged in the Nov. 8 email to Cable One’s board.

“Although we understand that CoBank has threatened litigation unless CABO [Cable One] adopts its preferred structure, we believe that our proposed financing gives CoBank a strong incentive to agree to GTCR’s Proposal and forgo further litigation,” wrote Jeffrey Goldfine, an attorney for GTCR, “provided that CABO is willing to act on its own and pursue a transaction the Board believes is in the best interests of its stakeholders and not simply defer to CoBank.”

GTCR maintained in the email that its deal was better than CoBank’s and would leave Cable One with more cash on hand. The company said CoBank’s move to buy $90 million of Cable One’s debt before filing its lawsuit was an attempt to secure influence over the ISP and pressure it to accept its deal.

The investment firm said it would be “a shocking abdication of the Board’s fiduciary obligations to its stockholders and its creditors, including GTCR, to allow CoBank to drive the Company into bankruptcy when CABO has ready alternatives that will address near-term maturities and give the Company years of clear runway.”

GTCR, MBI want to Intervene

GTCR and MBI asked Marrero for permission to intervene in the case and argue for the restraining order to be unraveled. They said that Cable One initially was adequately opposing the CoBank litigation, but that had changed.

“Since filing its response, CoBank has driven CABO further from its defense,” Goldfine wrote. “In response to mounting pressure from CoBank, CABO has agreed to postpone the TRO hearing on three separate occasions.”

Cable One and CoBank opposed the request to intervene.