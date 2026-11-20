Wednesday, December 2 | 2:00 PM ET

BEAD money comes with conditions. Operators who receive subgrants have to report progress to their state broadband office, back up every milestone with evidence, and be ready for an audit long after construction ends. Builders feel it too: when the field records don’t hold up, reimbursements slow down and so do their payments.

In this session, Tom Brooks, Director of GIS & Solutions Engineering at Render, and Josh Collver, VP of Business Operations at Klaasmeyer Construction, show what audit-ready looks like on a rural fiber build. Josh shares practices from years of rural builds. Tom shows how Render ties field data back to the plan, so state reporting, payment requests and audits all draw on one verified record.

You’ll leave knowing what to set up before the first dig, so you’re never rebuilding the paper trail later.

Panelists