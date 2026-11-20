Senate Clears Permitting Bill With no Changes to Broadband Provisions
The bill would exempt some federally funded broadband projects from NEPA review
The bill would exempt some federally funded broadband projects from NEPA review
Carr said criticism of his longtime aide has crossed a line: ‘To the extent that someone is going so far as to question the integrity of Danielle, I think that's a very different form of politics’
The 62-33 vote would overhaul several environmental laws to make it easier to build energy infrastructure
With local resistance sinking data center projects, panelists weighed state guidance and federal preemption
Data center developers want to keep potential tenants’ identities, financing terms and engineering designs confidential