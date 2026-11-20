💡 ■ FCC Allows State Prisons to Fight Crime by Jamming Mobile Phones

■ Michael O’Rielly: USF Reform Too Focused on Finding New Revenue Sources

■ OpenVault: Data Consumption Surging among Power Users

■ ACLP: Many BEAD Projects Facing Need to Access Private Property

■ PROTOCOL Act Would Create Searchable Database of Federal Broadband Investments

■ Exiting Sen. Durbin Wants to Repeal Baseball’s Antitrust Exemption

■ NAB Raises Concerns about LPTV’s Effort to Shift to 5G Datacasting

■ Mediacom Rolls Out a Pair of Time-Saving Playback TV Services

■ Comporium Completes 444-Mile Fiber Build in South Carolina

■ New Mexico Adds 6,600 Students to Statewide Education Network

Senate: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr strongly defended FCC nominee Danielle Thumann Severs against allegations from Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., that the Republican misled the Senate Commerce Committee about her involvement in media-related matters before the agency. Speaking with reporters after the FCC’s open meeting in Washington, D.C., Carr said criticism of his longtime policy aide has crossed a line. “To the extent that someone is going so far as to question the integrity of Danielle, I think that’s a very different form of politics,” Carr said on Nov. 19. “I think anybody across the aisle, bipartisan, Republican [and] Democrats, that have spent any time with her would know that integrity is one of the core characteristics,” he added. Nominated by President Donald Trump on Aug. 7, Thumann Severs is expected to be confirmed by the end of the year. (More after paywall)

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