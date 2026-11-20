NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 19, 2026 – The Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has explored guidance states could adopt for data center development, a senior agency adviser said Thursday.

NTIA’s senior adviser for strategy, Matthew Plaster, suggested states should ease reporting requirements for developers that invest in communities where they build. He did not mention a specific requirement.

One benefit residents could retain after construction ends is training in a skilled trade, Plaster said at the Broadband Nation Expo here. Workers could use those skills on another project or start a business, such as an HVAC company, he said.

Some developers already pay for that kind of training. In September 2025, 20 trainees finished a paid, four-week Amazon Web Services pre-apprenticeship at Hinds Community College in Mississippi, learning HVAC, electrical work, plumbing and fiber optics.

AWS is investing $10 billion in two data centers in nearby Madison County, Miss., and thousands applied for the program.

President Donald Trump’s July 2025 executive order, “Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure,” directs federal agencies to speed up permit reviews for qualifying projects. Each state would decide whether to adopt the guidance Plaster described.

Federal permitting rules that supersede conflicting state requirements across all 50 states would let developers know before they apply which documents to file and when to expect a decision, said Giulia McHenry, senior vice president for public policy at telecommunications carrier AT&T.

A clear permitting schedule would have the added benefit of notifying residents when they can comment. One potential bright spot, McHenry said, is the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act , a permitting overhaul that pairs electricity rate changes with reforms that would help carriers build “the level of connectivity we need to support AI,” she said.

The bill would require data centers to pay the full cost of the transmission upgrades they need, and it cleared a Senate procedural vote on Nov. 9.

Pre-zoned tech parks could speed local approvals

States compete for data centers, but data center developers often reach a town without knowing what local officials will require to approve a site, said Lance Alvarez, vice president of development at NTT Global Data Centers, which builds and operates the facilities.

Texas, for example, exempts qualifying data center equipment from its 6.25 percent state sales tax. Eligibility requirements include investing at least $200 million over five years and creating at least 20 qualifying jobs in the county.

In Elk Grove Village, northeast Ill., Mayor Craig Johnson proposed setting aside several hundred acres for a technology park, Alvarez said. The land already had industrial zoning and power, water and sewer service, with no homes nearby.

Developers evaluating a site would know at the outset which utilities were in place and which entitlements, the zoning approvals and permits a project needs, remained outstanding.

The model suits smaller facilities, Alvarez said, but offers limited value for campuses that require a gigawatt of electricity.

The Chicago suburb’s records show what local review can involve. Its plan commission scheduled a public hearing on a proposal from developer Prime Data Centers, which lists 13 campuses in North America and Europe.

A separate application from Dallas-based Aligned Data Centers, which an investor group including BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners bought for $40 billion in July, went before the village board for a special-use permit to operate at a particular site.

Loudoun's $1.3 billion in tax revenue hasn’t won over residents

Loudoun County, Va., projects $1.3 billion in local tax revenue from data centers in fiscal 2027. Residents considering another facility want to know what the county will do with the revenue, said Parker Slaybaugh, vice president at LINK Public Affairs, which advises developers seeking local approvals. He cited a new school, better emergency services or a lower property tax bill as benefits residents could judge for themselves.

In March 2025, Loudoun supervisors amended the county’s zoning ordinance to require a special exception for data centers in three industrial districts. A developer proposing a facility in one of those districts now needs a vote from the county board even when the land already has industrial zoning.

That wealth has not bought goodwill. Loudoun hosts 233 data centers , more than any other place in the world, and has the highest median household income of any U.S. county, $181,765.

Supervisor Juli Briskman, who oversees the board’s land, zoning and economic policies, proposed a moratorium on new data centers in July. “We’ve become addicted to the data centers,” she said.