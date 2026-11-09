New Senate Permitting Bill Amendment Would Speed Some Federally Funded Broadband Projects

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2026 – In an update to sweeping permitting reform legislation, senators added language that would exempt some federally funded broadband projects from lengthy environmental reviews.

The amendment would create an exemption under the National Environmental Policy Act for federally funded broadband projects on rights-of-way that had already been analyzed. It would only apply to wireline broadband projects.

NEPA requires the government to consider the potential environmental impacts of federally funded or approved projects, and projects requiring permits on federal land. The resulting reviews can be time-consuming, much to the chagrin of ISPs looking to get projects off the ground.

USTelecom, which has been eyeing the bill as a means of advancing some broadband permitting reforms, was happy with the amendment.

“The bill turbocharges getting federally supported broadband projects moving faster to connect more Americans in our most remote communities with reliable fiber broadband internet,” USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter said in a statement. “We urge the Senate to pass the bill, and for the House to get this across the finish line and send it to the President’s desk ASAP.”

The Fiber Broadband Association was also pleased. The group said in a statement it had “long supported efforts to streamline federal environmental reviews and reduce unnecessary permitting delays that impede deployment,” and that the amendment was “consistent with these objectives”.

NEPA applies to projects funded under the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program; many are currently undergoing reviews for NEPA or local permitting processes. Anticipating a bottleneck, the Commerce Department spent years developing an online system to shepherd projects through the process, which has significantly cut down review times in some cases.

But, if passed into law, the new permitting package provision could simply exempt many BEAD projects from NEPA.

“If you have an existing disturbance, an existing linear right-of-way, put more stuff in that,” Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said at a press conference Monday. “Rather than going to a green field in undeveloped areas and doing something from scratch, put your infrastructure in the right-of-way that’s already been disturbed.”

The amendment was unveiled Saturday by Democratic and Republican leadership from the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

The bill, called the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, or BAAJA, would enact sweeping changes to NEPA and the National Historic Preservation Act.

It’s aimed at making it easier for companies to navigate an often byzantine permitting process and get projects completed. The bill would also require data centers to pay for the extra electricity grid capacity they require, among other things.

The amendment unveiled Saturday was an effort to bring on board groups that were lukewarm on the bill, including some environmental groups and Tribal organizations. They had worried the legislation would dismantle environmental protection and Tribal consultation requirements in the name of expediting projects.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who’s expected to become speaker after Democrats assume control of Congress in January, has said he won’t support the bill without more engagement with House Democrats. It’s possible the bill could pass without House Democrats’ support in the lame duck session, but lawmakers have a short timeframe to do so and some lawmakers may be absent in the lame duck session.

President Donald Trump expressed support for the legislation in a social media post Monday, which Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said Monday made it more likely the bill would get to the House floor by the end of the year.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” he said. “Nothing’s done until it’s done, but I feel good.”

The Edison Electric Institute, which represents utility companies, came out in support of the new draft legislation Monday. Environmental group Earthjustice said the legislation improved but still had problems the group wanted addressed before supporting it.

The Senate was set to vote on whether to consider the bill Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Senate Dems urge support

At a press conference Monday morning, Heinrich and Whitehouse said the amendment was aimed at addressing concerns from holdouts. They’re the top Democrats on the ENR and EPW committees that hammered out the bill.

Whitehouse said they believed they had the votes in the Senate to move forward with the bill. He urged Democrats to get behind the legislation, calling it a floor rather than a ceiling on environmental reforms.

“There are affordability issues that we will address, but they will take time to work through,” said Whitehouse. “This is something we can grab now, and that will pay dividends soon in lower energy rates.”

Whitehouse also said lawmakers had received assurances from the White House that clean energy projects would no longer be held up under the bill. That had been a sticking point in negotiations after the Trump administration stalled permits for offshore wind projects.