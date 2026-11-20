U.S. Tech Companies that Build AI Data Centers in Other Countries Will Be Penalized, Trump Says
Trump did not provide details Friday on what he said would be 'a tremendous tax.' He also said he hadn’t yet told his own officials about his plan.
Trump did not provide details Friday on what he said would be 'a tremendous tax.' He also said he hadn’t yet told his own officials about his plan.
NTIA said the U.S. delegation would push for expanding the FCC’s satellite sharing rules internationally
The agency said AT&T could move forward with a plan to turn down copper in the state
How BEAD operators protect their funding and builders get paid
Carr said criticism of his longtime aide has crossed a line: ‘To the extent that someone is going so far as to question the integrity of Danielle, I think that's a very different form of politics’