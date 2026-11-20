WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2026 (AP) — U.S. tech companies that build artificial intelligence data centers in other countries will face “a tremendous tax," President Donald Trump said on Friday.

“We’re not allowing data centers to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we’re not allowing that to happen,” Trump said in a White House press briefing. “And we’re going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it.”