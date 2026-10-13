‘Cable One Currently Is Insolvent,’ CoBank Alleges

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■ Sen. Bernie Moreno Asks FCC to Investigate ABC News over Removed Story about Trump Sons’ Business Moves

Deal: Cable One is insolvent, according to CoBank. Apparently in agreement, a federal judge on Oct. 9 blocked Cable One from moving forward with a $480 million payment to acquire the remaining 55% stake in Mega Broadband Investments, parent of Vyve Broadband, after creditor CoBank warned the deal would deepen the company’s financial distress. In the Southern District of New York, the court issued an emergency order halting the transfer. “Defendant is temporarily restrained and enjoined from executing the MBI Put Closing,” Judge J. Paul Oetken wrote, directing that Cable One’s counsel be served by email and deeming that service sufficient.

Cable One delayed issuing a public response until Oct. 12. [We] strongly believe CoBank’s claims are incorrect as a matter of law. Cable One intends to vigorously dispute these claims and protect its interests. However, [we make] no assurances regarding the timing or outcome of the pending proceedings,” Cable One said in a press release that did not quote either CEO Jim Holanda or a board member. (More after paywall)