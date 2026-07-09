Earnings

Cable One Expecting to Lose Up to 18,000 Residential Broadband Customers in Q2

The company’s stock fell on financial and operational estimates disclosed in an SEC filing

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Cable One Expecting to Lose Up to 18,000 Residential Broadband Customers in Q2
Photo of Cable One CEO Jim Holanda from the company

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – Cable One is expecting to report residential broadband subscriber losses between 16,000 to 18,000 for the second quarter of 2026. That’s worse than analysts expected.

The company revealed the estimate in a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cable One’s stock was down more than 16 percent Thursday afternoon.

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