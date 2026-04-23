Briefs

Vyve Broadband Announces New Leadership

The change follows Cable One’s buyout of the company in January 2026.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Vyve Broadband Announces New Leadership
Photo of Vyve Broadband's former CEO Andy Parrott

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 — Vyve Broadband announced its new leadership team following the departure of former President and CEO Andy Parrott. 

Chief Operating Officer Melanie Hannasch and Senior Vice President of Engineering Guy McCormick will replace Parrott as co-presidents of the company.

“Melanie and Guy are proven leaders who embody the values that define Vyve, integrity, innovation, and a relentless commitment to the company’s customers and communities,” Parrott said. “Their combined experience positions Vyve to continue building strong connections and delivering meaningful progress across the footprint.”

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The leadership change follows Cable One’s buyout of the Oklahoma-based company in January 2026. Cable One previously held a 45 percent stake in the company. 

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Briefs Vyve Broadband Andy Parrott Cable One Melanie Hannasch Guy McCormick

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