Vyve Broadband Announces New Leadership

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 — Vyve Broadband announced its new leadership team following the departure of former President and CEO Andy Parrott.

Chief Operating Officer Melanie Hannasch and Senior Vice President of Engineering Guy McCormick will replace Parrott as co-presidents of the company.

“Melanie and Guy are proven leaders who embody the values that define Vyve, integrity, innovation, and a relentless commitment to the company’s customers and communities,” Parrott said. “Their combined experience positions Vyve to continue building strong connections and delivering meaningful progress across the footprint.”