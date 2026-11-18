WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2026 – Cable One missed a $10 million interest payment Monday amid high-stakes negotiations to avoid bankruptcy.

The broadband provider told the Securities and Exchange Commission that it “intends to coordinate payment of the missed interest payment with the consummation of a new debt financing transaction”

The company didn’t say why it missed the payment and said it “provides no assurances” that it would avoid a default and make the payment within the 30-day grace period.

The missed payment comes as Cable One is negotiating to secure outside financing that will allow it to avoid bankruptcy.

Under a contract option exercised by investment firm GTCR, Cable One is obligated to buy the 55 percent of Mega Broadband Investments that it does not already own.

Cable One had to pay $480 million under the contract’s formula, and had previously reached a deal with GTCR, which owns the rest of MBI, to finance the deal and stay in business. The firm would have provided $1.3 billion to cover the deal and provide extra cash.

But on Oct. 9, Cable One lender CoBank convinced a judge to block the deal from going through. CoBank argued MBI was worth a small fraction of what Cable One had to pay, and that the GTCR financing was on predatory terms that would ultimately sink Cable One and hurt its existing creditors.

The ISP owes CoBank about $1 billion. CoBank bought $90 million more of Cable One’s debt in the lead up to the lawsuit.

Cable One initially fought the suit and denied the deal would render it insolvent — the company told the SEC it had $675 million in cash on Monday — but has since repeatedly agreed to extend the restraining order blocking the deal. The next hearing in the case is set for Dec. 4.

Cable One and GTCR have both accused each other of engaging in gamesmanship and using the litigation as a means to force the other to accept a deal they don’t want.

Last week, GTCR asked to intervene in the case and. The company said Cable One had come back with a new financing deal put together by CoBank, arguing CoBank was using its debt to pressure Cable One into taking its deal.

Cable One was bowing to that pressure and extending the case to prevent the existing GTCR deal from closing, the investment firm alleged. Cable One didn't comment on those allegations.

If GTCR were allowed to intervene, the firm said it would push harder to dissolve the restraining order, which would force Cable One to move forward with its deal. The firm wanted the next hearing in the case moved up to next week.

Cable One said in a Monday filing that GTCR made its request to intervene at “a sensitive juncture” in ongoing negotiations over its financing.

“Cable One is concerned that the application is, in substantial part, a tactical maneuver in the ongoing multilateral negotiations,” attorney Michael Paskin wrote.

The company did not, however, explicitly oppose GTCR being allowed into the case. Paskin wrote that the ISP “takes no position” on the issue, even if it didn’t think intervention was necessary.

CoBank opposed the investment firm being allowed to intervene. GTCR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cable One is one of the largest ISPs in the U.S., with nearly 1 million subscribers.